Left Menu
Development News Edition

ITBP hospital at Greater Noida dedicated for COVID-19 treatment: DG ITBP

After quarantining hundreds of people at its facility in Chhawla, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) hospital at Greater Noida has been declared COVID-19 hospital by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), ITBP Director-General SS Deswal said on Wednesday. The hospital has been vacated by all other patients.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2020 11:08 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 11:08 IST
ITBP hospital at Greater Noida dedicated for COVID-19 treatment: DG ITBP
ITBP Director General SS Deswal. Image Credit: ANI

By Ankur Sharma After quarantining hundreds of people at its facility in Chhawla, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) hospital at Greater Noida has been declared COVID-19 hospital by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), ITBP Director-General SS Deswal said on Wednesday. The hospital has been vacated by all other patients.

To check preparedness, Deswal on Thursday and Friday will visit Chhawla camp and Greater Noida hospital. "Quarantine centres were set up for those who were evacuated from different countries. Most of them have been sent to their homes after they tested negative. Now we are ready for the next task. Our camp has a capacity of 1,000 people for Delhi only. We have also set up hospital facilities," Deswal told ANI.

"There is a 200-bed hospital of ITBP in Greater Noida which has been designated for treating COVID-19 patients by the MHA. We are prepared to deal with patients. Training has been imparted. We also have the equipment. Our hospitals across the country are ready so that we can treat people who are infected with the virus," he said. Deswal also said that the headquarters of ITBP is operating with just 15-20 per cent staff as some of them have been asked to stay at home.

"There is no lockdown for forces. They are part of essential services. Our headquarters are operating on 15-20 per cent staff. They have been asked to stay at home. But, they will be available for duty at any time if the need arises," he stated. Deswal has asked his men, who are at home, to not waste time and keep doing activities to keep themselves active.

"During the lockdown, some jawans have the impression that they sit freely at home. There is more time one has during the lockdown, use it wisely. Keep doing activities. We have to only change the pattern of our physical activity," Deswal said. "Earlier, we used to gather in parks and play man to man contact games. There is a need for more physical activity for mental stability in the time of coronavirus crisis so that we will be able to perform any type of duty for the country," he added.

He also said that ITBP personnel are making essential services available to people in far-flung areas. "In law and order, we have our deployment in Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh. We are making essential services available to people and arranging food and water for poor people in addition to security duties," the DG ITBP further said.

Deswal has also written a message to ITBP personnel asking them to stay fit for any eventualities amid the 21-day nationwide lockdown in the wake of COVID-19. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Hanna Season 2 confirmation, release date, new cast addition, What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Two COVID-19 patients die in Pune; district toll rises to 20

The coronavirus death toll in Pune rose to 20 on Thursday after two more patients succumbed to the disease in the Maharashtra district, officials said. A 60-year-old coronavirus patient from Baramati town died at the state-run Sassoon Hospi...

As outbreaks flatten in places, Japan, India see more cases

Coronavirus infections are spiking in Japan and creating hot spots in Indias congested cities just as the US and some of the hardest-hit European countries are considering when to start easing restrictions that have helped curb their outbre...

Blue skies, reduced emissions only temporary, won't benefit environment in long run: experts

Weeks of lockdown in the country to fight coronavirus may have reduced greenhouse gas emissions enabling people to breathe cleaner air and feast on blue skies, but it is only a temporary phase and will not benefit the environment in the lon...

SenRa releases Ginjer 2.0 IoT analytics platform

SenRa is announcing the release of its new Ginjer 2.0 IoT analytics platform which will help users to easily and securely manage IoT data and devices at scale. The new Ginjer 2.0 is redefining whats possible for businesses by accelerating b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020