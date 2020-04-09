Russia's coronavirus case tally surpasses 10,000 after record daily rise

Russia's coronavirus case tally surpasses 10,000 after record daily riseReuters | Moscow | Updated: 09-04-2020 13:22 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 13:22 IST
Russia on Thursday reported a record one-day rise of 1,459 new cases of coronavirus, pushing its national case total to 10,131.
The number of coronavirus-related deaths rose by 13 to 76, the national coronavirus crisis response centre said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia