Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia's coronavirus case tally surpasses 10,000 after record daily rise

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 09-04-2020 13:22 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 13:22 IST
Russia's coronavirus case tally surpasses 10,000 after record daily rise

Russia on Thursday reported a record one-day rise of 1,459 new cases of coronavirus, pushing its national case total to 10,131.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths rose by 13 to 76, the national coronavirus crisis response centre said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Hanna Season 2 confirmation, release date, new cast addition, What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India doesn't need money, can't have cricket right now: Kapil on Akhtar's proposal

The legendary Kapil Dev on Thursday slammed Shoaib Akhtars idea of a made-for-television three-match ODI series between India and Pakistan to raise funds for the COVID-19 pandemic, saying India doesnt need the money and it is not worth risk...

Nearly one in three UK firms reduced staff levels as coronavirus hit - ONS

Twenty-nine percent of British companies reduced staff levels over the short term as the coronavirus crisis hammered the countrys economy, a survey published by the Office for National Statistics on Thursday showed.The administrative and su...

Pakistan Army says it shot down small Indian surveillance drone

Pakistan on Thursday claimed that it shot down a small Indian surveillance drone for allegedly violating airspace along the Line of Control. According to a statement by the Pakistan Army, the Indian Quadcopter in a provocative act intruded ...

Maha: Cong sets up COVID-19 task force to help state govt

The Maharashtra unit of the Congress party on Thursday set up a COVID-19 task force under the leadership of former Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan to assist the state government in tackling the coronavirus outbreak. The task force comprise...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020