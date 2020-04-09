Left Menu
Development News Edition

Diageo withdraws forecast, halts buyback programme

Reuters | Updated: 09-04-2020 15:02 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 14:22 IST
Diageo withdraws forecast, halts buyback programme
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@Diageo_News)

Diageo Plc, the world's largest spirits maker, abandoned its annual forecast for sales and profit growth on Thursday, and suspended its 4.5 billion pounds ($5.6) billion) share buyback program in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The Johnnie Walker whiskey maker is the latest company to pull its guidance as the closure of bars and restaurants around the world due to lockdowns imposed by governments hit its sales.

Production facilities in many countries including India and in its key markets of Africa are closed, while in the United States - its biggest market - the closure of bars and restaurants in most states was impacting about 20% of its business there, the company said. Its shares were, however, up 2.4% in early trade after the company said it would pay its interim dividend in April as planned.

Diageo also said it was seeing a small pickup in sales in retail stores in the United States and Europe in recent weeks, as more people drink at home. Online seller Naked Wines also said it was seeing a boost in business as Britons and Americans order more home deliveries. Consumption in mainland China was slowly recovering with the gradual opening of bars and restaurants, Diageo said in a statement, though global travel retail spending continued to be subdued.

PACE OF RECOVERY The company in February had estimated that the spread of coronavirus in greater China and the Asia Pacific region could knock up to $260 million off its profit in 2020.

"Given the global nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the uncertainty around the severity and duration of the impact across multiple markets, we are not in a position to accurately assess the impact of this on our future financial performance," the Tanqueray gin maker said. The company had estimated annual underlying net sales growth to be about 2% and earnings before interest to be flat to up 2%, according to analysts.

French spirits company Pernod Ricard and Budweiser beer maker Anheuser-Busch InBev have in recent weeks estimated that the impact from the coronavirus pandemic would reduce current quarter profits by 20% and 10%, respectively. "(Diageo's) withdrawal of guidance for 2020 (is) not a surprise," Jefferies analyst Edward Mundy wrote in a note.

"Debate will turn to the pace of recovery in 2021, which we think is unlikely to be v-shaped given some continued impact on consumption patterns...and destocking risk," Diageo said it was stopping advertising and promotion "that would not be effective in the current environment" and deferring discretionary capital expenditure projects in an effort to shore up cash.

It recently completed a 1.9 billion pound euro and sterling bond issue and said it had committed bank loans of 2.8 billion. Diageo also said it was suspending its three-year multi-phase 4.5 billion pound shareholder returns program for the rest of the year. In its first phase that ended on Jan. 31, the company had paid out 1.25 billion in the form of buybacks. ($1 = 0.8073 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Hanna Season 2 confirmation, release date, new cast addition, What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Blue Dart cuts retail tariff rates by 25% amid coronavirus crisis

Express logistics services provider Blue Dart Express on Thursday said it has reduced retail tariff prices by 25 per cent, aiding the country in its fight against the coronavirus crisis. Blue Dart Express, part of Deutsche Post DHL Group DP...

Saudi, Russia debate record oil cut as U.S. resists action

OPEC and Russia will discuss record oil output cuts on Thursday to support prices hammered by the coronavirus crisis but talks are complicated by internal disagreements and the reluctance of the United States to join in any action.Global fu...

Indian Railways produce about 6 lakh face masks, over 40,000 litres of hand sanitiser

The Indian Railways has stepped up its efforts to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus by producing almost 6 lakh face masks and over 40,000 litres of hand sanitiser. In an official release, Indian Railways said In continuation of the mea...

Indians in Wuhan say strict lockdown, social distancing only ways to contain COVID-19

A few daring Indians, who remained in Wuhan where the novel coronavirus first emerged and then became a global pandemic, have a word of advice for their compatriots back home follow the strict lockdown and self-isolation measures to arrest ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020