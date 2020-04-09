Left Menu
Development News Edition

SALGA calls on councilors to ensure strict adherence to lockdown rules

“It is only through these means that we can collectively defeat this pandemic and ensure the safety of our communities,” SALGA said in a statement on Thursday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cape Town | Updated: 09-04-2020 14:41 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 14:41 IST
SALGA calls on councilors to ensure strict adherence to lockdown rules
The association expressed concern at reports that some councilors were acting in direct contravention of the regulations issued in terms of the Disaster Management Act and the Code of Conduct of Councillors. Image Credit: ANI

The South African Local Government Association (SALGA) has called on councilors and municipal officials to work with other spheres of government as well as stakeholders to ensure strict adherence to the regulations aimed at containing the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

"It is only through these means that we can collectively defeat this pandemic and ensure the safety of our communities," SALGA said in a statement on Thursday.

The association expressed concern at reports that some councilors were acting in direct contravention of the regulations issued in terms of the Disaster Management Act and the Code of Conduct of Councillors.

In the first of such reports, it is alleged that a councilor from Matatiele Local Municipality has been found to be unlawfully distributing travel permits to residents, enabling them to move around freely under the pretext of providing essential services in term of the regulations issued under the Disaster Management Act.

SALGA condemned the behavior as unlawful and criminal. The association further called on the municipality to urgently initiate proceedings against the said councilor and any other councilors who are found to be in breach of the Code of Conduct for Councillors.

"Shoulda councilor be found to be in breach of the code of conduct, such a councilor may be removed from office by the MEC responsible for local government," SALGA said.

In the second report, it is alleged that a councilor was arrested in Polokwane as part of a group of people who were playing loud music and consuming alcohol in a public area.

"SALGA is calling upon the law enforcement agencies to continue to enforce the regulations without fear or favor and similarly calling upon the Polokwane Local Municipality to urgently initiate proceedings against the said councilor for breach of the Code of Conduct for Councillors," the association said.

The third report is of a video circulating on social media about both derogatory remarks and statements contradicting the President, made by the Executive Mayor of Matjhabeng Local Municipality during a welcome address to members of the South African National Defence Force deployed in Welkom, Free State.

SALGA has welcomed the political action taken against the Executive Mayor. The association has further called on the municipality to urgently initiate proceedings for breach of the Code of Conduct of Councillors.

"We also encourage communities to partner with municipalities and report any councilors or municipal officials who are seen to be acting in a manner that violates the COVID-19 enforcement regulations, to the relevant authorities including Mayors and Speakers of our municipalities," SALGA said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Hanna Season 2 confirmation, release date, new cast addition, What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hungary registers over 100 coronavirus cases in old people's home

Hungary has found more than 100 coronavirus infections in an old peoples home in Budapest, Surgeon General Cecilia Muller told a news briefing on Thursday.The facility, maintained by the Budapest municipal council, has a capacity of 544 peo...

Over 2.5 million vulnerable children at risk due to COVID-19 in South Sudan

Over 2.5 million children1 already in need of humanitarian protection will be vulnerable to further illness, food insecurity and violence if the COVID-19 situation worsens in South Sudan, warns Save the Children. The second case of COVID-19...

Blue Dart cuts retail tariff rates by 25% amid coronavirus crisis

Express logistics services provider Blue Dart Express on Thursday said it has reduced retail tariff prices by 25 per cent, aiding the country in its fight against the coronavirus crisis. Blue Dart Express, part of Deutsche Post DHL Group DP...

Saudi, Russia debate record oil cut as U.S. resists action

OPEC and Russia will discuss record oil output cuts on Thursday to support prices hammered by the coronavirus crisis but talks are complicated by internal disagreements and the reluctance of the United States to join in any action.Global fu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020