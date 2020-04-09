Left Menu
Development News Edition

Therapy dogs may help lower stress in doctors, nurses in emergency wards: Study

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 09-04-2020 15:23 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 14:53 IST
Therapy dogs may help lower stress in doctors, nurses in emergency wards: Study
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Interacting with a therapy dog for several minutes may help lower stress in physicians and nurses working evening shifts in the emergency departments of hospitals, according to a study. In the 122-participant study, emergency providers randomized to a five-minute interaction with a therapy dog and handler had a significant reduction in self-reported anxiety using a visual analog scale.

The reduction in stress was in comparison with patients randomized to coloring mandalas for five minutes with colored pencils, according to the study published in the journal Academic Emergency Medicine. At the end of the shift, emergency providers had lower salivary cortisol -- a stress hormone -- with either coloring or therapy dog interactions compared with controls, the researchers said.

"Many healthcare workers and laypersons believe that dog-assisted support can improve emotional well-being in the healthcare setting, but little hard data exist to scientifically evaluate this belief, especially in emergency care," said lead author Jeffrey A Kline from the Indiana University School of Medicine in the US. "We provide novel data to suggest that emergency care providers enjoyed seeing a dog on shift, and received a small benefit in stress reduction after the interaction," Kline said.

The researchers still do not know the extent to which the benefit was from the dog, the handler, or the combination of the two.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

Hanna Season 2 confirmation, release date, new cast addition, What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 cases cross 4,000 in Pakistan, death toll at 64

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan reached 4,332 on Thursday with Punjab province having more than 2,100 people affected, according to the National Command and Control Centres latest statistics. There was an increas...

Dil Se Thank You, says Akshay Kumar to people delivering essential services during COVID-19 lockdown

Acknowledging the contribution of all essential workers during the lockdown period, actor Akshay Kumar on Thursday encouraged people to use the hashtag Dil Se Thank You to express their gratitude to the people who work to ensure our safety....

Bachchan starts distribution of 2,000 food packets in Mumbai

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Thursday said he has undertaken the distribution of 2,000 food packets for lunch and dinner at various locations across the city for those hit by the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 77-year-old act...

Chinese medical team to help Nigeria boost COVID-19 testing, management

On Friday 3rd April 2020, during the Presidential Task Force Media Briefing, the imminent arrival to Nigeria of a team of Chinese medical experts was announced. The delegation of 15 Chinese medical experts, who arrived today, is composed of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020