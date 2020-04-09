Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-England players to battle it out on FIFA 20

Reuters | London | Updated: 09-04-2020 15:33 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 15:33 IST
Soccer-England players to battle it out on FIFA 20

Some of England's leading players will go head-to-head from their living rooms over Easter as part of a new FIFA 20 tournament launched by the FA on Thursday. With real action suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic, players will find themselves in limbo over the holiday weekend -- usually one of the most intense times of the season when leagues are nearing their climax.

The #Footballsstayinghome Cup kicks off on Friday, with the 16 players including Manchester United's Marcus Rashford, Liverpool's Trent Alexander Arnold and Olympique Lyonnais defender Lucy Bronze set to battle it out on the popular video game. Fans can follow the action on the FA's Twitter and YouTube channels from 1600GMT on Friday with commentary provided by leading esports commentators Brandon Smith and Richard Buckley.

Other players include Jadon Sancho, Mason Mount, Callum Wilson, James Maddison, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Tammy Abraham, Todd Cantwell and Ryan Sessegnon. The competition, which will run into next week, hopes to raise awareness for the National Emergencies Trust which is providing help to charities and foundations assisting those most impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

Hanna Season 2 confirmation, release date, new cast addition, What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-Wall St firm dangled up to 175% returns to investors using U.S. aid programs

A New York investment firm pitched wealthy investors in recent days on a way to make returns of 22 to 175 using U.S. government programs designed to help Americans keep their jobs and boost the coronavirus-stricken economy, according to a m...

Danish economy faces "darkest chapter" as pandemic hits growth, finance minister says

Denmarks economy could shrink by up to 6 this year and the country faces the darkest chapter in its economic history due to damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Finance Minister Nicolai Wammen said on Thursday. The government proposes...

External Affairs Minister congratulates ICCR on its 70th foundation day

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar congratulated the Indian Council for Cultural Relations ICCR on its foundation day on Thursday, saying the organisations essence that the world is one family is more relevant than ever todayThe ICCR is...

Democrats tread carefully in attacking Trump on coronavirus

For weeks, President Donald Trump has dominated television coverage with daily White House briefings on the coronavirus pandemic, declaring himself a wartime president and touting his administrations response.But Trumps tendency to pepper h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020