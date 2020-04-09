Polish president wants firms to be relieved from social security payments

Poland's President Andrzej Duda said on Thursday he asked Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki to exempt all Polish firms from social security payments for three months.

Duda also said during a televised speech that he wanted the exemption to cover all firms that were established and started operations before March 1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

