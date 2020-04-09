12 new coronavirus positive cases in Bihar, state tally reaches 51

Twelve new coronavirus positive cases were reported in Bihar taking the total number of cases in the state to fifty-one, said Principal Health Secretary Sanjay Kumar on Thursday.

According to Kumar, ten of the new cases are of a family in Siwan.

This comes as the country is under lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, which according to the Ministry of Health and Family Affairs has claimed the lives of 166 people and infected another 5,568 people as on Thursday. (ANI)