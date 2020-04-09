Austria says willing to compromise but coronabonds are red line

Austria says willing to compromise but coronabonds are red lineReuters | Updated: 09-04-2020 17:03 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 17:03 IST
European Union budget hawk Austria is willing to compromise to reach a deal on the bloc's response to the coronavirus crisis but euro bonds remain out of the question, Finance Minister Gernot Bluemel said on Thursday.
European Union finance ministers failed in all-night talks that broke on Wednesday to agree on more economic support for their coronavirus-stricken economies, prompting Spain and Italy to warn the bloc's future was on the line if it did not forge a joint response to the crisis. The ministers, who are due to reconvene at 1500 GMT on Thursday, backed the idea of a recovery fund but disagreed on how to finance it because that discussion involves the highly contentious issue of whether the EU should jointly issue debt.
"That is out of the question for us. That remains the case," Bluemel told reporters on a joint Skype call. The spat is part of a persistent stand-off between a camp of financially ailing southern EU states led by Italy on one side and the Netherlands acting as the bulwark of the fiscally conservative north on the other.
"We were also not in favour of this formulation because the idea opens the door to a mutualisation of debt ... It was not just the Netherlands," Bluemel said. When asked if the entire EU's future is at stake in this meeting, he replied: "It is about managing this crisis".
