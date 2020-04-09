Left Menu
New UK benefits claims hit 1.2 mln as virus-hit economy suffers

Reuters | London | Updated: 09-04-2020 17:15 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 17:15 IST
Britain's government said on Thursday it had now received 1.2 million new claims for its Universal Credit welfare payments since March 16 as the coronavirus crisis hits the economy.

Last week, the government put the figure at around 950,000 people.

Universal Credit payments include support for people on low incomes working fewer hours as well as people who lose their jobs altogether.

