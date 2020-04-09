Left Menu
Cycling-Bernal auctions bike, jerseys for charity amid coronavirus crisis

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 09-04-2020 17:29 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 17:29 IST
Tour de France champion Egan Bernal is auctioning a bike and several jerseys for a children's charity in Colombia amid the coronavirus crisis. In a video message posted on Twitter, the 23-year-old said he was auctioning a Pinarello bike as well as 2019 Tour de France white (for best young rider) and yellow jerseys along with a Team Ineos shirt.

All proceedings will go to the Fundacion Exito, which provides Colombian children with food and supplies. "In addition, what you can do is, if you want to donate some money, you can go to fundacionexito.org," Bernal said.

Bernal is the latest high profile current or former rider to contribute to a global effort to help caregivers during the coronavirus crisis after two-time Tour winner Alberto Contador auctioned one of his former bikes on Wednesday. Poland's Michal Kwiatkowski, the 2015 world champion, also offered to lend apartments he owns to doctors and nurses.

