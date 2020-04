Limits on church masses will remain - Poland's health minister

Poland will maintain restrictions on church masses, only allowing gatherings of up to 5 people, Poland's Health Minister Lukasz Szumowski said on Thursday, as staunchly Catholic Poland prepares for Easter celebrations this weekend.

Szumowski also said that as of next Thursday, Poles will be asked to cover their mouth and nose with either a mask or other material, like a scarf.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.