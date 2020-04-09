Left Menu
Development News Edition

GAVI to disburse $29 mln to help COVID fight in 13 countries

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 09-04-2020 18:29 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 17:35 IST
GAVI to disburse $29 mln to help COVID fight in 13 countries
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The GAVI vaccine alliance will disburse $29 million to help health systems in 13 lower-income countries fight COVID-19, it said on Thursday, part of a $200 million program approved by its board last month.

The Geneva-based public-private global health partnership said the first recipients are Myanmar, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, Malawi, Afghanistan, Sudan, Zimbabwe, South Sudan, Timor-Leste, Guinea-Bissau, Tajikistan, Bhutan, and Liberia.

Roughly 39% of the initial amount will be spent on protective equipment for health workers, with the rest going for diagnostic tests and to boost disease surveillance, spokesman James Fulker said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

Hanna Season 2 confirmation, release date, new cast addition, What we know so far

Mindhunter Season 3 trailer, release date, Why David Fincher needs more time for renewal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman has recovered from COVID-19

Morgan Stanleys Chief Executive Officer James Gorman said he has fully recovered from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, according to a video that was sent to the banks employees on Thursday.A Morgan Stanley spokesman confirmed th...

US STOCKS-Wall St set to jump at open on Fed stimulus, jobless claims data

Wall Street was set to jump at the open on Thursday as the U.S. Federal Reserve rolled out a massive 2.3 trillion program to bolster local governments and businesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.In its most groundbreaking step yet, ...

ECB minutes show qualms about pulling out all the stops to combat coronavirus

European Central Bank policymakers feared a rapid deterioration of the eurozone economy amid the coronavirus crisis but were far from united when they approved emergency measures last month, the accounts of their late-night March 18 meeting...

Gauteng rolls out COVID-19 screening and testing campaign

The Gauteng province has rolled out its screening and testing campaign to all five districts, screening a total of 26 841 people and testing 440 of those who displayed symptoms of the Coronavirus COVID-19.Addressing a briefing by the Provin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020