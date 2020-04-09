Left Menu
Development News Edition

Britain's Easter egg hunt moves online as coronavirus curbs visits

Reuters | Updated: 09-04-2020 18:10 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 18:10 IST
Britain's Easter egg hunt moves online as coronavirus curbs visits

Britons locked down because of the coronavirus pandemic risk missing out on their annual chocolate binge. With big family gatherings off limits, friends and relatives are unable to meet and hand over Easter egg treats, and chocolate makers' online sites are struggling to keep up with exceptionally high demand for deliveries by this weekend.

Easter eggs are on sale in shops but those customers who do venture out have been focused more on stocking up on basics such as pasta and tinned food. Creme egg maker Cadbury, owned by U.S. group Mondelez , said demand for its eggs in stores was lower than usual this year but traffic on its website had surged five-fold.

The company has tied up with a Danish startup whose software creates virtual queues to prevent retail websites from crashing. Those queues can stretch to over a hundred thousand customers daily and once a shopper gets to the front, they have just 10 minutes to make a purchase. "We are working around the clock to ensure orders are fulfilled," said Mondelez spokesman David Mills.

Rivals face similar issues. Thorntons had paused taking new orders on its website on Thursday, while Swiss chocolate maker Lindt & Spruengli said this week that delivery times had been extended to a week and directed shoppers towards grocery suppliers and Amazon as alternatives.

Lindt said the closure of many of its stores and fewer people using airports had hit its business, but it had seen a rise in e-commerce sales, offering home delivery and pick-up services. Data from Mintel showed British spending on Easter gifts reached 1.14 billion pounds ($1.4 billion) last year, with half of customers buying chocolate treats during one of the busiest periods in the UK chocolate market calendar.

Dutch company Tony's Chocolonely said sales on its UK website had been about 10 times higher than normal as Britons sought solace in chocolate during the lockdown. But it has found its large retail customers focusing more on supplies of household essentials. "I think (Easter eggs are)... definitely being de-prioritised especially by the retailers," said Ben Greensmith, Tony's UK country manager.

Forced to call off the public outdoor egg hunts it organises at beauty spots with the National Trust, Cadbury has tried to move the tradition online instead. It is inviting people with Easter egg to display their favourite hiding places around the home by posting pictures on social media.

($1 = 0.8073 pounds) (Additional reporting by Silke Koltrowitz in Zurich Writing by Keith Weir Editing by Josephine Mason and John Stonestreet)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Combating COVID-19 : AIIMS Raipur develops software for getting sample test reports

The IT department of AIIMS Raipur has developed a software that will help the medical staff and state health department in getting desired information about a particular sample test report within seconds. The software can be used to search ...

New UK benefits claims hit 1.2 mln as virus-hit economy suffers

Britains government has now received 1.2 million new claims for welfare payments since March 16, about eight times normal levels, as the coronavirus outbreak hits the economy. Last week, the government put the figure for new Universal Credi...

COAI asks govt to use USO Fund to benefit phone users amid COVID-19

The Cellular Operators Association of India COAI on Thursday asked the government to use the Universal Service Obligation USO Fund which has Rs 51,500 crore lying unutilised to provide benefit to pre-paid feature phone subscribers amid the ...

US Fed launches USD 2.3 trillion financing to support economy

The Federal Reserve on Thursday announced another series of financing facilities to provide USD 2.3 trillion to support the US economy amid the coronavirus pandemic. The programs aim to help businesses, households and state and local govern...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020