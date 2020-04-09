Left Menu
One hundred Italian doctors have died of virus: medics

PTI | Rome | Updated: 09-04-2020 18:37 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 18:37 IST
One hundred Italian doctors have died of virus: medics

One hundred Italian doctors have died of the novel coronavirus since the pandemic reached the Mediterranean country in February, Italy's FNOMCeO health association said on Thursday

"The number of doctors who have died because of COVID-19 is 100 -- perhaps even 101 at the moment, unfortunately," a FNOMCeO spokesman told AFP.

