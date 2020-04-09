Left Menu
8 fresh COVID-19 cases in Jharkhand, CM urges people to follow instructions

PTI | Ranchi/Hazaribag | Updated: 09-04-2020 20:22 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 20:22 IST
Eight new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Jharkhand in the last 24 hours, taking the state's tally to 13, as Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday appealed to people to remain vigilant and strictly adhere to the instructions. He also urged the people not to heed to rumours, a release from the Chief Minister's Office said.

"COVID-19 positive patients have increased in the state. Now it is time to remain vigilant and comply with government orders strictly," the release said quoting Soren. The state reported the first novel coronavirus-related death when a 72-year-old man from Bokaro died of the infection on Wednesday night. Eight new COVID-19 cases were reported in Bokaro and Ranchi, taking the total confirmed coronavirus cases in the state to 13.

"The state government is in touch with the Centre to meet resource requirements," he said, asking the people to keep away from rumours. The chief minister has been urging the Centre to provide more medical equipment to fight the pandemic in the state.

The CMO release also said 25 migrant labourers, who are stranded in Tamil Nadu, are being given shelter, food and medical treatment in Chennai following Soren's intervention. The labourers belong to Garhwa and when the Jharkhand chief minister was informed about their distress, he contacted his Tamil Nadu counterpart E Palaniswami and sought help.

In Hazaribag, Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta told a press conference on Thursday that the state government has urged the ICMR to set up testing laboratories for COVID-19 at Hazaribag Medical College and Hospital, and PMCH, Dhanbad. Testing centres are presently available in state-run Ranchi and Jamshedpur hospitals.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has assured the Jharkhand government that it would provide as per the proposal sent by it, Gupta said. "... the COVID-19 cases were limited, but on April 8 one person died of the disease and the cases climbed to 13, which is very alarming. We will have to act faster now and provide relief to the people," the Health minister said.

