Left Menu
Development News Edition

1,493 jamaatis returned to U'khand since Jan: Police

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 09-04-2020 21:00 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 21:00 IST
1,493 jamaatis returned to U'khand since Jan: Police

A total of 1,493 jamaatis have returned to Uttarakhand from outside the state since January 1 tout of which 1,481 have been quarantined, while details of the rest are being verified, officials said on Thursday.  Apart from this, 27,500 people who came in contact with them have also been identified during contact tracing, DIG Special Task Force Ridhim Aggarwal told reporters here.    They are being medically examined and quarantined, she said. 1,481 out of a total of 1,493 Jamaatis who have returned from outside the state since January 1 have been quarantined and the verification of the rest is underway, she said.

Sharing updates on the lockdown situation in the state, she said food packets and cooked food have been distributed among 6.25 lakh people including those staying at the relief camps following the lockdown. The official said there is no restriction on movement of essential supplies in the state due to the lockdown and there is no need for panick buying or hoarding.  People can buy essentials between 7 am to 1 pm daily without any hindrance, she said, but appealed to them to maintain social distancing at market places and take necessary precautions.

There are 35 COVID-19 positive cases in Uttarakhand so far, out of which five have been cured and discharged from hospitals..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gujarat reports 21 new COVID-19 cases, total reaches 262

As many as 21 new COVID-19 cases have been reported from Gujarat, taking the state tally to 262, Gujarat Health Department said on Thursday. 21 new COVID 19 cases detected in Gujarat. 8 cases in Ahmedabad, 7 in Patan, 4 in Vadodara and 2 in...

OPEC puts heads together over oil output cuts

Top oil producers started a crucial meeting on Thursday to discuss a possible cut in output after a collapse in demand due to the coronavirus and a Saudi-Russian price war caused the market to crash. The video conference meeting began short...

World oil prices rally as OPEC+ meeting starts

The oil market jumped Thursday as OPEC and its allies began discussing output cuts after a collapse in demand due to the coronavirus and a Saudi-Russian price warThe 9th Extraordinary OPEC and non-OPEC ministerial meeting has started. The m...

Vodafone Idea launches cashback offer for online recharge done for other customers

Telecom operator Vodafone Idea on Thursday said it will offer cashback to its prepaid subscribers, under RechargeforGood initiative, who do online recharge for other customers of the company. The program enables every Vodafone and Idea cust...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020