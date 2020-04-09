Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU's Centeno says coronavirus rescue deal "very close"

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 09-04-2020 21:34 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 21:34 IST
EU's Centeno says coronavirus rescue deal "very close"

The chairman of an EU finance ministers meeting on further support for economies hit by the new coronavirus said on Thursday an agreement among all of the bloc's capitals was now "very close" after previous negotiations collapsed. The Netherlands was the single opponent of a deal proposed on Wednesday morning after sixteen hours of negotiations.

But on Thursday afternoon, after German Chancellor Angela Merkel called on Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte to compromise, the chairman, Mario Centeno, said: "We are very close to an agreement. I trust - I still trust - that this time we will all rise to the occasion. And show the necessary spirit of compromise, which is the bedrock of our union."

EU ministers were supposed to resume talks at 1700 GMT on Thursday, after an initial target to restart negotiations slipped by two hours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK PM Johnson makes progress; still in intensive care in COVID-19 fight

Prime Minister Boris Johnson continues to make progress, four days after being admitted to hospital with COVID-19, but he remains in intensive care as officials signalled there was no end in sight yet for lockdown measures.Johnson, 55, was ...

British PM Johnson making positive steps but still in intensive care

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is making positive steps after being hospitalised with COVID-19 but is still in intensive care, foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Thursday.Hes still in intensive care but he continues to make positiv...

Goa CM should release white paper on financial status of state: Congress

Congress leader Girish Chodankar on Thursday alleged that Goa has been pushed into bankruptcy by the BJP government and said that Chief Minister Pramod Sawant should release a white paper on the financial status of the State immediately. Th...

2 tigers found dead in forest reserve

Coimbatore, Apr 9 PTI Two tigers were found deadat Sethumadai coming under Anamalai Tiger Reserve in thedistrict, officials said on ThursdayBoth the carcasses were found lying within some distancefrom each other, police saidThe forest offic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020