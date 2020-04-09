British PM Johnson making positive steps but still in intensive care

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is making positive steps after being hospitalised with COVID-19 but is still in intensive care, foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Thursday.

"He's still in intensive care but he continues to make positive steps forward and he's in good spirits," Raab said at a news conference.

