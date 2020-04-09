Left Menu
Development News Edition

Turkey's coronavirus death toll reaches 908 with 42,282 total cases -minister

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 09-04-2020 21:58 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 21:58 IST
Turkey's coronavirus death toll reaches 908 with 42,282 total cases -minister

Turkey's confirmed cases of coronavirus increased by 4,056 in the last 24 hours, and 96 people have died, taking the death toll to 908, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Thursday. The total number of recovered cases stood at 2,142, with 296 recoveries in the last 24 hours, and the number of tests carried out in that time was 28,578, the highest number yet, Koca said on Twitter.

Turkey's total confirmed cases stood at 42,282, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai civic administration converts National Sports Club into quarantine facility

Mumbai civic administration has converted National Sports Club of India NSCI in Worli into a quarantine facility. NSCI had earlier suspended all facilities and activities of the clubhouse from March 19 as a preventive measure to tackle the ...

Trump family loses bid to move marketing scam lawsuit to arbitration

A federal judge in Manhattan rejected an effort by U.S. President Donald Trump and his adult children to send a lawsuit accusing them of exploiting their family name to promote a marketing scam into arbitration. In a Wednesday night decisio...

24 new COVID-19 cases detected in Jammu and Kashmir

Twenty-four more coronavirus cases surfaced in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, taking the total count to 184 in the union territory, an official said. So far, the infection has claimed four livesone in Jammu and three in Kashmir. Governme...

MP CM instructs officers to seal COVID-19 hotspots in 15 districts

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday issued instructions to seal COVID-19 hotspots located in 15 districts of the state. The total number of COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh reached 397, including 24 deaths on Thu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020