Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Insurers return part of auto premiums as coronavirus cuts driving

Reuters | Updated: 09-04-2020 23:55 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 23:55 IST
FACTBOX-Insurers return part of auto premiums as coronavirus cuts driving

Major U.S. insurers are offering credit to auto and motorcycle policyholders following a decline in driving, as most Americans stay at home to help contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Following is a list of companies, in alphabetical order, which have offered to return premiums. ALLSTATE CORP

Allstate, one of the largest U.S. auto insurers, said on Monday it would return more than $600 million in premiums to customers. Most customers will receive a "payback" of 15% of their monthly premium in April and May, the company said.

AMERICAN FAMILY INSURANCE The auto insurer said it would return a total of $200 million to auto insurance customers beginning mid-April. Customers will receive $50 per vehicle covered by their policies, the Madison, Wisconsin-based company said.

AVIVA CANADA Aviva Canada said it was offering $100 million in additional immediate relief measures to drivers, including options that would immediately reduce insurance premiums.

Customers who have stopped driving entirely could reduce their auto insurance premiums by up to 75%. ERIE INSURANCE

The insurer said it would reduce rates for personal and commercial auto insurance customers in 12 states and the District of Columbia. The amount of financial relief for Erie Insurance customers is estimated to be about $200 million, it added. FARMERS INSURANCE

Farmers and 21st Century branded auto customers will receive a 25% reduction in April premium. The insurer said it has also implemented flexible payment plans and a temporary pause on cancellations. GEICO

Geico Corp, part of billionaire Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc, said it will offer about $2.5 billion of credits to its 19 million auto and motorcycle policyholders. The insurer said it will offer a 15% credit on policies up for renewal between April 8 and Oct. 7, averaging about $150 per auto policy and $30 per motorcycle policy.

LIBERTY MUTUAL INSURANCE Liberty Mutual Insurance will give personal auto insurance customers a 15% refund on two months of their annual premium, returning about $250 million to Liberty Mutual and Safeco personal auto insurance customers.

PROGRESSIVE INSURANCE CORP Among the largest U.S. auto insurers, Progressive said it would be providing about $1 billion to personal auto customers. The company will be crediting eligible customers 20% of their April and May premiums.

STATE FARM State Farm is considering how best to take the drop in driving into account and return value to its auto insurance policyholders.

TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC The insurer said http://investor.travelers.com/file/Index?KeyFile=403557655 on Wednesday it was giving U.S. personal auto insurance customers a 15% credit on their April and May premiums through its new stay-at-home auto premium credit program.

Travelers also said it will continue to provide auto coverage to customers whose jobs include using their personal vehicles to make food, grocery, pharmacy and medical supply deliveries. USAA

USAA, America's fifth largest property-casualty insurer, said https://communities.usaa.com/t5/Press-Releases/USAA-to-Return-520-Million-to-Members/ba-p/228150?_ga=2.187435180.560197422.1586371936-1373359291.1584544071&_gac=1.171240852.1584714282.EAIaIQobChMI_ZON3aCp6AIVBOiGCh2TCwQCEAAYASAAEgKUj_D_BwE it will return $520 million to its members. Every member with an auto insurance policy in effect as of March 31, 2020, will receive a 20% credit on two months of premiums in the coming weeks.

Source: Company data

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Wearing face masks compulsory in Punjab now: CM Amarinder

The 100 Season 7 plot, release date, cast revealed, Alaina Huffman, Eliza Taylor to get back

HC notice to Centre on stranded Indians in Malaysia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Boris Johnson moves out of ICU, 'in extremely good spirits': Govt

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved out of intensive care as his condition improves, Downing Street said on Thursday evening. The Prime Minister has been moved this evening from intensive care back to the ward, where he will...

New York City hires laborers to bury dead in Hart Island potter's field amid coronavirus surge

New York City officials have hired contract laborers to bury the dead in its potters field on Hart Island as the citys daily death rate from the coronavirus epidemic has reached grim new records in each of the last three days. The city has ...

Women face 'catastrophic' risks as thousands of sexual health clinics close

By Amber Milne LONDON, April 9 Thomson Reuters Foundation - More than 5,600 sexual health clinics have shut due to the new coronavirus, risking more deaths from unsafe abortions and denying women access to HIV tests and drugs, the Internati...

'Saturday Night Live' returning with remotely produced TV show

Sketch show Saturday Night Live is returning to U.S. television with a new, remotely produced show this weekend, broadcaster NBC said on Thursday. The network said the satirical show, which shut down production in mid-March because of the c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020