French people in ICU for coronavirus falls for first time - ministry

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 09-04-2020 23:56 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 23:56 IST
The number of people in intensive care units (ICU) for coronavirus infection in France fell slightly for the first time since the start of the epidemic, but the number of people dying in nursing homes jumped by more than 50 percent over two days, health ministry data showed on Thursday.

Health ministry director Jerome Salomon said that the number of people in ICU fell by 82 or 1.1% to 7,066, five days after Italy also had seen that number falling.

But after a technical problem prevented the registration of deaths in nursing homes on Wednesday, the cumulative toll there jumped by 929 people, or 52%, to 4,166 over two days. Including the deaths in hospitals, up by 412 or 5% to 8,044, the total death toll rose by 1,341 or 12% to 12,210 people, ministry data showed.

