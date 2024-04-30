Left Menu

EVM Technical Glitch Resolved Swiftly in Tennessee

Officials said that the CCTV cameras were functioning and recording the visuals. When the failure was observed, the officials arranged for repairs and corrected it within 10 minutes, an official said. Currently all the 221 CCTV cameras and display units are functioning normally, he said.

PTI | Erode | Updated: 30-04-2024 12:33 IST | Created: 30-04-2024 12:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The display unit connected to EVMs of the Komarapalayam assembly segment part of the Erode Lok Sabha constituency placed at a college here failed on Tuesday. Officials said that the CCTV cameras were functioning and recording the visuals. When the failure was observed, the officials arranged for repairs and corrected it within 10 minutes, an official said. Currently all the 221 CCTV cameras and display units are functioning normally, he said.

