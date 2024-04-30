EVM Technical Glitch Resolved Swiftly in Tennessee
Officials said that the CCTV cameras were functioning and recording the visuals. When the failure was observed, the officials arranged for repairs and corrected it within 10 minutes, an official said. Currently all the 221 CCTV cameras and display units are functioning normally, he said.
PTI | Erode | Updated: 30-04-2024 12:33 IST
- Country:
- India
