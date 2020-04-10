What's basis for Ayurveda treatment on COVID-19 patients? GFP

Hours after Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant claimed that COVID-19 patients in the state were being treated with Ayurveda, Goa Forward Party (GFP) president Vijai Sardesai sought to know whether some kind of experiment was being done on the patients. The former minister sought to know what line of Ayurveda treatment was being administered to the COVID-19 patients in Goa.

Sardesai tweeted, While I do acknowledge the benefits of #Ayurveda, I'm forced to ask what treatment @goacm gave to #covid19 patients. "What scientific basis does this have? What medical study supports this? Is some kind of experiment being done on #goemkars (Goans).

"Does @visrane (Health minister Vishwajit Rane) endorse, approve this? Sawant had claimed the COVID-19 patients and suspects who are quarantined are being treated with Ayurveda and allopathy and added so far Goa was the only state to do so. Goa has six active COVID-19 patients who are undergoing treatment at a special hospital near here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.