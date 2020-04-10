Left Menu
Development News Edition

Number of French people in ICU for coronavirus falls for the first time

Reuters | Updated: 10-04-2020 01:07 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 01:07 IST
Number of French people in ICU for coronavirus falls for the first time

The number of people in intensive care units (ICU) for coronavirus infection in France fell slightly for the first time since the start of the epidemic, but the number of people dying in nursing homes jumped by more than 50 percent over two days, health ministry data showed on Thursday.

Health ministry director Jerome Salomon said that the number of people in ICU fell by 82 or 1.1% to 7,066, five days after that number started falling in Italy, which now has 3,605 people in ICU, down from a peak of more than 4,000 six days ago. "Our defence against this murderous epidemic is beginning to bear fruit, it is because of this that we need to continue confinement," Salomon said at a daily video conference.

But in a sign that the epidemic is still raging through French senior citizen homes, ministry data showed that the cumulative toll there jumped by 929 deaths, or 52%, to 4,166 over two days after a technical problem prevented the registration of deaths in nursing homes on Wednesday, Including the deaths in hospitals, up by 412 or 5% to 8,044, the total death toll rose by 1,341 or 12% to 12,210 people, the world's fourth-heaviest toll after Italy, Spain and the United States.

The ministry also reported that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in hospitals rose by 4,286 or 5% to 86,334 while the number of confirmed, probable or possible cases in nursing homes rose by 513 or 2% to 31,415. The total number of confirmed, probable or possible cases in hospitals and nursing homes - which the ministry does not report separately - increased by 4,799 or 4% to 117,749.

To estimate the number of coronavirus infections in nursing homes where patients show symptoms, France only tests a few residents. Once tests confirm that two or three nursing home residents are infected, all the other residents are also tallied as possible cases if they show COVID-19 symptoms - acute respiratory infection and fever - or as probable cases if they have symptoms and have been in contact with a confirmed case.

A ministry official told Reuters that the nursing home numbers could increase strongly in coming days and weeks as only about half of the more than 7,000 nursing homes in France have reported their coronavirus data to the ministry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Wearing face masks compulsory in Punjab now: CM Amarinder

The 100 Season 7 plot, release date, cast revealed, Alaina Huffman, Eliza Taylor to get back

HC notice to Centre on stranded Indians in Malaysia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 2-EU ministers seal deal on half a trillion euro coronavirus rescue plan

European Union finance ministers agreed on Thursday on half-a-trillion euros worth of support for their coronavirus-battered economies after weeks of wrangling that exposed painful divisions in the bloc headed for a steep recession. EU powe...

Congress begins talks on small business aid after partisan dust-up

A partisan skirmish in the U.S. Senate cut short a Republican effort to speed 250 billion in new small business assistance on Friday, forcing Republicans and Democrats to negotiate over how best to help businesses reeling from the coronavir...

Macron visits Marseille doctor working on COVID-19 drug touted by Trump

President Emmanuel Macron visited a French doctor in Marseille on Thursday whose work on an anti-malaria drug has been promoted by U.S. President Donald Trump as a potential weapon against COVID-19 but has split medical opinion. Macron, who...

U.S. research group says Russia's move to label it undesirable will not affect operations

The U.S. research and analysis institute the Jamestown Foundation said on Thursday that Russias move to label it undesirable will not impact its operations and further report about the countrys North Caucasus region. Russia on Wednesday lab...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020