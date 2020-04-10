EU's 1 trillion euro coronavirus plan most important in its history -France's Le Maire

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said European Union member states had agreed to mobilise 1 trillion euros to shore up the economy in response to the coronavirus crisis, in the most important economic plan in the EU's history. Le Maire said on a call with reporters that the European Stability Mechanism will be activated with light conditionality. He also said the agreement will make 500 billion euros available immediately and that a recovery fund will follow.

"Europe has shown that it can rise to the occasion of this crisis," Le Maire said on Twitter.

