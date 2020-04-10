Left Menu
Development News Edition

France says EU recovery fund to be financed by joint debt

Reuters | Updated: 10-04-2020 03:18 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 03:18 IST
France says EU recovery fund to be financed by joint debt

European finance ministers have agreed to a post-crisis economic recovery plan opening the door to jointly issued debt, France's finance minister said on Thursday, hailing what he described as a French success.

Bruno Le Maire said after talks with his euro zone counterparts that European Union member states had agreed to mobilise 1 trillion euros to shore up the economy in response to the coronavirus crisis, in the most important economic plan in the EU's history. Le Maire said on a call with reporters that the European Stability Mechanism will be activated with light conditionality, which could help a country such as Italy that is struggling with high borrowing costs.

He also said the agreement will make 500 billion euros available immediately and that a recovery fund worth about another 500 billion euros would follow and which would be financed by borrowing. "Who's going to raise the debt? There's a lot of uncertainty that remains to be determined. But I have a firm conviction that the fund will see the light of day and there will be debt raised jointly in a form that remains to be determined," Le Maire said.

He added that the agreement document's reference to innovative financial instruments, which was the object of negotiations during 15 hours, opened the door for the first time to jointly issued debt. "It means what it means. The only instrument that does not yet exist in European financing is joint debt," Le Maire said.

Germany and France overcame opposition from the Netherlands to the crisis plan during the marathon talks, but only by avoiding an explicit mention of jointly issued debt in the final agreement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Wearing face masks compulsory in Punjab now: CM Amarinder

The 100 Season 7 plot, release date, cast revealed, Alaina Huffman, Eliza Taylor to get back

HC notice to Centre on stranded Indians in Malaysia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

DoorDash to cut restaurant commissions by half as coronavirus keeps diners at home

DoorDash Inc said on Thursday it would cut commissions by half for its more than 150,000 local restaurant partners in the United States, Canada, and Australia, as the new coronavirus outbreak stops people from dining out. The 100 million co...

Sports-No vaccine, no American fans in stands - says poll

North Americas sports leagues may be itching to return to action but 72 of those who responded to a Seton Hall poll said they would not feel safe to attend games until a vaccine for the novel coronavirus is developed. Asked what they would ...

Facebook must face renewed privacy lawsuit over user tracking

A federal appeals court on Thursday revived nationwide litigation accusing Facebook Inc of violating users privacy rights by tracking their internet activity even after they logged out of the social media website.The 9th U.S. Circuit Court ...

Fans of card games resort to playing via video chat during social distancing

Fans of popular group card games including Codenames, Spyfall and Cards Against Humanity have turned to playing unofficial online versions during video conferences with friends, as coronavirus restrictions prevent them from meeting up in pe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020