Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Formula E postpones Gen2 car introduction to 2021-22

Reuters | London | Updated: 10-04-2020 04:28 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 04:28 IST
Motor racing-Formula E postpones Gen2 car introduction to 2021-22

The all-electric Formula E series has postponed for a year the introduction of its new Gen2 Evo car as part of cost-saving measures agreed unanimously by teams, manufacturers and the governing body. The series said in a statement on Thursday it had acted to promote the long-term financial stability of the championship in the face of the new coronavirus pandemic.

Manufacturers will now be able to alter powertrain components only once over the next two seasons, halving development costs. "Teams can either introduce a new car in season seven, for a two-year cycle, or continue to use existing technology for the next season before homologating a new car the year after for a single season," it said.

Formula E founder and chairman Alejandro Agag said the series, whose current season runs from November 2019 to July 2020 but has been suspended due to the virus, had taken a flexible approach. "We listened to feedback from the teams and manufacturers and worked closely with the FIA to push back the launch of the Gen2 EVO and limit teams to a single homologation over the next two years," he said.

"By doing so we have cut the projected car development costs in half. This was a necessary action to take to contain costs, given the health crisis and economic environment."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Wearing face masks compulsory in Punjab now: CM Amarinder

The 100 Season 7 plot, release date, cast revealed, Alaina Huffman, Eliza Taylor to get back

HC notice to Centre on stranded Indians in Malaysia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. No Masters, so Woods battling son Charlie for green jacketTiger Woods should have been trying to keep his Masters green jacket out of the clutches of the worlds top golfers over the next...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Michigan governor extends state shutdown through AprilMichigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday extended through April 30 the stay-at-home order she has in place in the state t...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. UK PM Johnson leaves intensive care, remains under observationPrime Minister Boris Johnson left intensive care on Thursday evening as he continues to recover from COVID-19, but he remains...

Mainland China reports 42 new coronavirus cases vs 63 day earlier

Mainland China reported on Friday 42 new coronavirus cases, including 38 cases involving travellers from overseas, down from 63 cases a day earlier.Chinas National Health Commission said in a statement that 47 new asymptomatic coronavirus c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020