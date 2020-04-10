Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump says airlines could receive grant details this weekend; sources say around 275 applied

Reuters | Updated: 10-04-2020 04:48 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 04:48 IST
Trump says airlines could receive grant details this weekend; sources say around 275 applied

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that airlines could receive details this weekend about the terms of a $32 billion payroll grant to offset the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, which sources told Reuters has received around 275 applicants. "We'll be probably putting out a proposal and giving them some of the very powerful details over the weekend. It's moving along quickly. The airline business has been hit very hard," Trump said following a briefing with Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin.

"I think it's going to be a very acceptable package. It's a very big package," Trump said, noting it will be "good for the airlines." Under the $2.3 trillion CARES Act, passenger airlines are eligible for $25 billion in cash grants for payroll; cargo carriers can get $4 billion while airport contractors like caterers and airplane cleaners are eligible for $3 billion.

Earlier, Mnuchin told CNBC that the airline package would be the next "big thing we'll be rolling out" as part of the CARES Act, with preliminary information starting on Friday. "And it is our objective to make sure, as I've said, this is not a bailout, but that airlines have the liquidity to keep their workers in place," Mnuchin said.

The six largest U.S. airlines -- American Airlines Group , United Airlines, Delta Air Lines Southwest Airlines Co, JetBlue Airways Corp and Alaska Airlines -- are expected to get around 90% of the package, people briefed on the matter told Reuters. Treasury received around 275 applicants for the aviation grants, the people said. Treasury could require companies to repay a portion of the amount at a low interest rate that could increase after five years, and is likely to demand warrants for at least some carriers, they said.

The terms of any warrants are unclear and final numbers could still change as talks with the airlines continue. Mnuchin has repeatedly said taxpayers will be compensated for the grants, but airline unions and some Democrats have warned that demanding equity or warrants would defeat the purpose of the act and lead to layoffs and bankruptcies.

"Any financial instrument on a grant means it’s no longer a grant," said Association of Flight Attendants President Sara Nelson, who led the idea that the grants go specifically to workers' payroll. "Equity and other terms on loans is fine and expected. But let's not confuse the two." Airlines are also eligible for a $25 billion loan package.

The Southwest pilots union said it expects to hear next week whether airlines will accept Treasury's proposed grant terms. Airlines are eligible for cash equal to the compensation paid to employees from April 1-Sept. 30, 2019, but Treasury may not pay the full amount of grants those airlines seek because the value of requests it plans to approve exceeded $25 billion, the sources said.

As talks have gone on, Treasury asked airlines seeking government payroll support to provide additional detailed information on capital structure, liquidity and loyalty programs, people briefed on the matter told Reuters Wednesday. Treasury has also asked for details such as airlines' daily cash burn rates, when they expect to run out of cash and their best estimates for projected wages and benefits between April 1 and Sept. 30, they said.

Treasury has also requested information on the value and historical cash flow of airlines' loyalty programs, as well as an overview of all unencumbered assets such as aircraft, engines and spare parts. Airlines keep slashing flights as travel demand has dwindled to less than 5% of normal levels. On Wednesday, the number of people screened at U.S. airports fell to a new low of 94,931, down from a normal 2.23 million.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Wearing face masks compulsory in Punjab now: CM Amarinder

The 100 Season 7 plot, release date, cast revealed, Alaina Huffman, Eliza Taylor to get back

HC notice to Centre on stranded Indians in Malaysia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. No Masters, so Woods battling son Charlie for green jacketTiger Woods should have been trying to keep his Masters green jacket out of the clutches of the worlds top golfers over the next...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Michigan governor extends state shutdown through AprilMichigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday extended through April 30 the stay-at-home order she has in place in the state t...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. UK PM Johnson leaves intensive care, remains under observationPrime Minister Boris Johnson left intensive care on Thursday evening as he continues to recover from COVID-19, but he remains...

Mainland China reports 42 new coronavirus cases vs 63 day earlier

Mainland China reported on Friday 42 new coronavirus cases, including 38 cases involving travellers from overseas, down from 63 cases a day earlier.Chinas National Health Commission said in a statement that 47 new asymptomatic coronavirus c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020