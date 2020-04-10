Left Menu
Development News Edition

Some abortions may proceed in Texas during pandemic, judge rules

Reuters | Updated: 10-04-2020 07:39 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 07:39 IST
Some abortions may proceed in Texas during pandemic, judge rules

A U.S. judge on Thursday said some abortions can continue in Texas while the state battles the coronavirus pandemic, dealing a new legal setback to officials attempting to dramatically restrict access to the medical procedure.

U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel in Austin said Texas officials violated the U.S. Constitution by classifying abortion providers as covered by a state order that required postponement of non-urgent medical procedures to preserve hospital beds and equipment during the coronavirus pandemic. Yeakel's ruling, if upheld by an appeals court, would allow Texas abortion providers to proceed with medication abortions as well as procedural abortions for women who risk meeting the state's cutoff at 22 weeks of pregnancy.

In a medication abortion pills are administered to terminate a pregnancy. Yeakel in his ruling described a procedural abortion as a non-surgical procedure that early in pregnancy is performed employing a technique in which a clinician uses gentle suction from a narrow, flexible tube to empty the contents of the patient's uterus. Yeakel issued a broader ruling on March 30, but that decision was reversed by the Fifth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday. In a 2-1 decision, the appeals court said Yeakel had overstepped his authority and usurped Texas Governor Greg Abbott's power to craft emergency health measures.

Within hours of the ruling, lawyers for abortion providers returned to Yeakel's court with a more narrow request that he allow medication abortions and procedural abortions in some situations. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who imposed the abortion restrictions, said in a statement that Yeakel had defied the 5th Circuit and shown a lack of respect for the rule of law.

"Just two days ago, the Fifth Circuit dissolved the District Court’s previous restraining order because it failed to apply settled law to the facts," Paxton said. "We will once again ask the Fifth Circuit to uphold Governor Abbott’s decision to stop all elective medical procedures during the COVID-19 crisis.” Texas and other states that previously acted to limit abortions have sought to crack down on their availability during the pandemic, prompting a series of court battles brought by advocacy groups like Planned Parenthood.

On Monday, the Cincinnati-based Sixth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals declined to block a similar District Court ruling that prevented the state of Ohio from banning abortion procedures. Proponents of abortion rights have criticized the state actions as political opportunism during the pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Wearing face masks compulsory in Punjab now: CM Amarinder

The 100 Season 7 plot, release date, cast revealed, Alaina Huffman, Eliza Taylor to get back

HC notice to Centre on stranded Indians in Malaysia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Boeing considers potential 10% cut to workforce - WSJ

Boeing Co is considering a plan to cut its workforce by about 10, which could involve buyouts, early retirements and involuntary layoffs, the Wall Street Journal reported httpswww.wsj.comarticlesboeing-considers-potential-10-cut-to-workforc...

BRIEF-Boeing Considers Potential 10% Cut To Workforce - WSJ

April 9 Reuters - BOEING CONSIDERS POTENTIAL 10 CUT TO WORKFORCE - WSJ Source text httpson.wsj.com3e9GBI5 Further company coverage...

Hornets set to host 16-team NBA 2K exhibition event

The NBA 2K League season has yet to start due to the coronavirus pandemic, but 16 of the 23 teams will get some exhibition action beginning Friday. Hornets Venom GT, an affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, are organizing the Spring 16 Tourna...

Over 16,000 Americans die of coronavirus in US

The deadly coronavirus pandemic claimed lives of more than 16,000 Americans and infected over 4.6 lakhs of them, devastating the US economy and rendering a record 16 million workers jobless in just three weeks. Of this, the New York metropo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020