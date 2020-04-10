Left Menu
Mobile testing pods to collect samples of suspected COVID patients in Sangrur

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-04-2020 09:46 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 09:46 IST
Punjab's Sangrur district administration has come up with a mobile testing pod for risk-free collection of samples of suspected patients of coronavirus. Sangrur Deputy Commissioner Sangrur Ghanshyam Thori said it will ensure safety of health personnel who take samples of suspected patients. Sharing details, Thori said the best global practices will be followed in this testing pod as disposable gloves will be used over plastic gloves which will be disposed of after taking every sample. This pod could also be mounted on a vehicle and can be moved to any location for taking samples, said Thori in a release here. With one testing pod costing around Rs 25,000 to 30,000, such pods would be installed at civil hospitals and other required places in the district, he said.

The Deputy Commissioner said the use of these testing pods will also reduce the demand for PPE kits, gloves, masks etc. being used for sample collection as the patient will not be exposed directly to the medical staff. He said the simple design of this pod will make sample collection easier as compared to traditional methods.

"It is the time when safety of medical staff is on our utmost priority and besides restricting direct contact, it will also reduce the manpower required for sampling during an epidemic," Thori said. The DC said social distancing has emerged as an effective way to prevent spread of coronavirus in the community and while testing with these pods, social distancing will be strictly followed.

