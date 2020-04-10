Yemen confirms first coronavirus case - supreme national emergency committee

Yemen has reported its first coronavirus case in Hadhramaut Governorate, supreme national emergency committee tweeted early on Friday.

The committee added that the patient was stable and receiving health care, without elaborating.

The United Nations and Western allies had pointed to the threat of the coronavirus outbreak in the war-battered country.

