Yemen’s Civilians Face Fresh Horror as Fighting Displaces 125,000 and Kills Children

Families across Yemen are being driven from their homes as renewed fighting brings more deaths, injuries and fear to a population already exhausted by conflict. UN Human Rights Chief Volker Türk has expressed alarm over the deepening violence between the Ansar Allah armed group, the Government of Yemen and affiliated forces, calling for urgent protection of civilians and warning that the country cannot withstand another full-scale conflict.

At least 125 civilians have been killed or wounded since Ansar Allah launched a wave of new attacks at the start of August, with ground fighting, artillery fire, airstrikes, drones and missiles adding to the suffering. The violence has displaced about 125,000 people, forced some to flee Yemen and further damaged fragile civilian infrastructure, making essential services harder to reach.

Children Among Those Killed as Families Flee

The UN Human Rights Office has documented the killing of 32 civilians since the start of August, including 15 children and three women. These deaths form part of the wider civilian casualty toll, bringing fresh grief to communities already struggling with insecurity and repeated disruption to everyday life. For families escaping the violence, finding somewhere safe has become an increasingly urgent concern.

The Office has documented three reported attacks by Ansar Allah forces on sites sheltering internally displaced people in Ma'rib Governorate, on 7 August and 7 and 9 September. The reports deepen concerns about the safety of people who have already lost the security of their homes and depend on places of refuge for protection.

"As if the people of Yemen haven't already endured enough misery, civilians are now bearing the brunt of this latest upsurge in fighting. Many are being forced to flee for their lives," Türk said, stressing that civilian protection must be the overriding priority.

Warnings Do Not Remove Civilian Protection

Türk reminded every party that international humanitarian law applies throughout the conflict and that people's rights must be respected wherever they live. He called on combatants to distinguish civilians from fighters and civilian buildings and infrastructure from military objectives, respect proportionality and precaution, and take every feasible measure to prevent or reduce civilian harm.

His warning addressed the Government of Yemen's recent declaration of so-called "kill zones," making clear that such designations do not strip civilians or civilian objects of their protection. Warnings do not remove those protections either, a critical point for people who may remain in areas affected by fighting.

Safe Aid Access and Release of Detained Staff Urged

People fleeing the violence and those already displaced need safe access to food, water, shelter, healthcare and other essential services, Türk said, urging all parties to allow and facilitate rapid, unimpeded humanitarian relief. His appeal called for an end to further escalation, protection of civilian infrastructure and assistance that reaches everyone in need, as renewed damage and displacement place more pressure on communities struggling to survive.

Türk demanded the immediate release of 73 UN staff members, along with others arbitrarily detained by Ansar Allah, some for many years. He described their continued detention outside the protection of the law as intolerable and unacceptable, expressing deeper concern for their safety amid the renewed fighting. His message to the parties was direct: protect civilians, allow help to reach them and prevent Yemen from being pushed into another full-scale war.