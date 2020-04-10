Two more die due to coronavirus in Gujarat, toll reaches 19

Two more die due to coronavirus in Gujarat, toll reaches 19PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 10-04-2020 11:30 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 11:30 IST
Two more patients, includingan elderly man, succumbed to COVID-19 in Gujarat, taking thetoll in the state to 19, said officials on Friday
The two, who died during the last 12 hours, were a 40-year-old man from Ahmedabad and an 81-year-old man fromGandhinagar, said Principal Secretary, Health, Jayanti Ravi
While the patient from Ahmedabad was suffering from akidney ailment, the elderly man from Gandhinagar contractedthe virus from a close contact, she said.
