Two new cases of coronavirus reported in AP, tally goes up to 365

Two new cases of Covid-19 were reported overnight in Andhra Pradesh, taking the total number of infected to 365, the health department said on Friday. The two fresh cases from Anantapuramu district were reported since 9 PM on Thursday, the latest bulletin said.

After the death of six Corona patients and recovery and discharge of 10 more, the number of active cases, currently in hospital, stood at 349. In all, 892 blood samples were tested across the state in the last 24 hours, the bulletin added.

