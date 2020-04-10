Left Menu
Hungary's "real test" yet to come, PM warns as coronavirus cases jump

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 10-04-2020 14:37 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 13:54 IST
Prime Minister Viktor Orban (File photo) Image Credit: Flickr

Hungary's restrictive steps have managed to slow the spread of coronavirus but the "real test" is yet to come, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday as the government reported the single biggest daily increase in infections.

Orban said that at the peak of the crisis, Hungary would need about 8,000 ventilators and intensive-care hospital beds, of which around 2,000 would be available in "normal times".

