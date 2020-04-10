Left Menu
Development News Edition

Athletics-Coe hopes for 'belated season' starting in August

Reuters | London | Updated: 10-04-2020 16:12 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 15:26 IST
Athletics-Coe hopes for 'belated season' starting in August

World Athletics president Sebastian Coe is still hoping that a belated outdoor athletics season can be staged from August to October this year, he said on Friday. Like all sport around the world, athletics is at a standstill because of the coronavirus pandemic with little indication of when it will be able to resume.

"We know that different countries are at different stages of managing this pandemic so we are trying to give a structure to our athletes and member federations so they can begin to plan for the year ahead," Coe said in a World Athletics statement. "If it is at all possible, we will schedule a belated outdoor season from August to October to help our athletes to figure out where they stand after the disruption of this year."

World Athletics has set aside the weekend of Aug. 9-10 as the protected window for national championships. "This will be followed by what we hope will be a solid international season, but of course we are dependent on the global response to the pandemic," Coe said.

"Nevertheless, we think it's better to offer our stakeholders some hope of a return to normalcy later this year." The Olympic Games have been postponed by a year until July-August 2021 and the world athletics championships, due to be held in Oregon in 2021, have been put back to 2022 to avoid a clash between the events.

The world indoor athletics championships, due to have taken place in Nanjing, China, in March have been postponed for a year while the London, Paris and Barcelona marathons were also called off. The Diamond League postponed its first five meetings of the 2020 season due to be held in April and May in Qatar, China, Stockholm, Naples and Rabat. Five more meetings due to be held in June and July are still listed as going ahead, although they are also in serious in doubt.

World Athletics said an another announcement about the year's schedule was expected towards the end of the month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Wearing face masks compulsory in Punjab now: CM Amarinder

DHFL employees donate one-day's salary towards PM-CARES Fund

The 100 Season 7 plot, release date, cast revealed, Alaina Huffman, Eliza Taylor to get back

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

MHA directs to ensure strict compliance of COVID-19 lockdown

In view of the ensuing festivals in the month of April 2020, Union Ministry of Home Affairs MHA has directed all StatesUTs to ensure strict compliance of lockdown measures to fight COVID19 and not allow any socialreligious gatheringprocessi...

Six Thai nationals held in TN for violating visa norms

Six Thailand nationals, who tested positive for coronavirus and are undergoing treatment at a government hospital near here were arrested for allegedly indulging in religious preaching in violation of visa norms, police said on Friday. The ...

Maintain appropriate vigil on social media to ensure no objectionable content is circulated: MHA to states.

Maintain appropriate vigil on social media to ensure no objectionable content is circulated MHA to states....

Southeast Asian ministers endorse plans for pandemic fund

Southeast Asian foreign ministers have endorsed the setting up of a regional fund to respond to the coronavirus pandemic and discussed a planned video summit of their leaders with counterparts from China, Japan and South Korea. The Departme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020