French army reports 50 COVID-19 cases aboard aircraft carrier

French army reports 50 COVID-19 cases aboard aircraft carrierReuters | Paris | Updated: 10-04-2020 16:17 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 16:17 IST
Fifty crew members aboard France's flagship aircraft carrier the Charles de Gaulle have tested positive for the new coronavirus, the armed forces ministry said on Friday.
In a statement, it added that three sailors had been preventively evacuated by air to a military hospital in Toulon, southern France, home port of the carrier.
