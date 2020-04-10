Left Menu
EU leaders to hold coronavirus video conference on April 23

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 10-04-2020 18:48 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 18:03 IST
European Union leaders will hold a video conference on April 23 to discuss the economic response to coronavirus, the President of the European Council Charles Michel said on Friday, a day after EU finance ministers agreed on half-a-trillion euros worth of support for their coronavirus-battered economies.

"It is time to lay the ground for a robust economic recovery. This plan has to relaunch our economies whilst promoting economic convergence in the EU. The EU budget will have to play a meaningful role here," Michel said in a statement issued via Twitter. He called the deal reached on Thursday a "significant breakthrough."

EU leaders will have to explore the "setting up of a temporary Recovery Fund to ensure a robust European economic recovery in all Member States," the statement said. Michel said he is working with the European Commission, the EU's executive, on a "Roadmap and Action Plan, to ensure the well-being of all Europeans and to bring the EU back to strong, sustainable and inclusive growth based on a green and digital strategy."

The package agreed by finance ministers would bring the EU's total fiscal response to the epidemic to 3.2 trillion euros ($3.5 trillion), the biggest in the world, on top of measures that member states are taking at the national level.

