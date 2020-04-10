Dutch coronavirus cases rise by 1,335 to 23,097 - health authorities

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Netherlands rose by 1,335 on Friday to 23,097, health authorities said, with 115 new deaths.

The total death toll is now 2,511, the Netherlands' Institute for Public Health (RIVM) said in its daily update.

