Stranded in India portal provides support to 1194 tourists till 9 Apr

The Stranded in India portal of the Ministry of Tourism continues to provide support to the tourists. Till 9th April the number of tourists who have been assisted is 1194. In addition, the regular toll-free helpline 1363 which the MOT runs has had 779 calls from 22 March to 9 th April.

Besides this, the Ministry officials are working round the clock with the tourism and hospitality industry to understand the immediate and long term issues that are coming up as an impact of COVID-19. It is a fact that because of lockdowns and with no travel possible, the industry is being badly hit. Therefore it is the time to evaluate, introspect and think about the way forward. The Director-General of Ministry of Tourism, Smt Meenakshi Sharma in a webinar organised by the Adventure Tour Operators Association of India spoke of the country's need to prioritize containing the spread of the pandemic. She said that the government is sensitive to the needs of the citizens on the marginal levels of existence and everything is being done to assist them in this grim period. The Association requested the Ministry to come out with guidelines on how to sanitize camps, how to run trekking lodges and such related issues. Mrs. Sharma agreed with the need to come out with the guidelines. She also emphasized the potential of domestic tourism and the impact that social media has in capturing the imagination of potential travelers as the way forward for the sector as we gradually come out of the impact of COVID-19.

Similar webinars are being organised by FICCI and other Tourism related bodies and at every platform, the ideas are being actively discussed on the roadmap for promotion of Incredible India. The popularity of the webinars shows that industry and citizens are very positive and keen to work together to come out stronger out of the situation.

(With Inputs from PIB)

