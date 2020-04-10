With 212 new patients, coronavirus cases in Mumbai near 1,000

The number of coronavirus casesin Mumbai rose to 993 with as many as 212 persons testingpositive for the virus infection on Friday, the BMC said

With ten COVID-19 patients dying during the day, thedeath toll increased to 64, said a release by the BrihanmumbaiMunicipal Corporation (BMC)

The number of patients who were discharged fromhospitals after recovery rose to 69 from 65 the day before, itadded.

