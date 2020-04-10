IIT(BHU) develops a sensor-based device to sanitize entire body

In today's global environment, everyone is trying to fight against the Covid-19 virus. At present, the only way to defend ourselves from the corona is to sanitize properly and maintain social distance. Shri Jeetu Shukla, an incubate of Malaviya Centre for Innovation, Incubation, and Entrepreneurship (MCIIE) at IIT(BHU) has developed a device that can be used to sanitize the entire body. The device can be mounted anywhere and it works in an automated manner. The device is sensor-based which can be installed outside any premises. The sensor-based installed machine will automatically detect a person coming in front of the device and will spray 10-15 ml of sanitizer for 15 seconds and this will sanitize the person's entire body, clothes, shoes, etc. This device can be installed at any place where there is a movement of people so that the person can enter the premises only after getting sanitized.

Giving information in this regard, Prof. P.K. Mishra, Coordinator, Malviya Centre for Innovation, Incubation & Entrepreneurship, IIT(BHU) said that this device has been made according to today's requirement. We are using a normal sanitizer currently being used by Govt. Due to this sanitization, it is possible to avoid most of the viruses that cause harm to the person. Validation of the dose, exposure time, frequency is under process. However, even after being sanitized with this device, one is required to wear masks, make social distancing and wash hands with soap at regular intervals.

(With Inputs from PIB)

