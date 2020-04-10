IMF's Georgieva creates new external advisory panel on pandemic

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Friday announced the creation of a new external advisory group to provide input on policy challenges, including the coronavirus pandemic and its massive economic impact. The diverse group includes former and current government officials, private sector experts and academics, including Tharman Shanmugaratnam, senior minister of Singapore and chairman of its monetary authority, and Santander Group Executive Chairman Ana Botin.

The panel will meet with Georgieva and other senior IMF officials several times a year, the IMF said.

