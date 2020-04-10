Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK PM Johnson able to do short walks, thanks medical staff for COVID-19 care

Reuters | London | Updated: 10-04-2020 22:05 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 21:12 IST
UK PM Johnson able to do short walks, thanks medical staff for COVID-19 care
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been able walk short distances as part of the care he is receiving to aid his recovery, his office said on Saturday. Johnson came out of intensive care on Friday after three nights and is recovering on a hospital ward.

"The prime minister has been able to do short walks, between periods of rest, as part of the care he is receiving," a Downing Street spokesman said. "He has spoken to his doctors and thanks the whole clinical team for the incredible care he has received."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Wearing face masks compulsory in Punjab now: CM Amarinder

DHFL employees donate one-day's salary towards PM-CARES Fund

The 100 Season 7 plot, release date, cast revealed, Alaina Huffman, Eliza Taylor to get back

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Six missing after India power plant dyke gives way

Six people are missing after an fly ash dyke gave way at a coal-fired power plant in the Singrauli district of Indias central state of Madhya Pradesh, a top local official told Reuters, in the third such incident there in a year.Five villag...

Former England great Norman Hunter in hospital after testing positive for COVID-19

Former England and Leeds United defender Norman Hunter is being treated in hospital after testing positive for the COVID-19, the Championship club have confirmed on Friday.We can confirm that Leeds United and England legend Norman Hunter is...

Ensure treatment of pregnant women, dialysis patients despite lockdown: Vardhan to states

States need to be mindful that treatment or medical needs of pregnant women, dialysis patients and those suffering from ailments such as thalassemia are attended to despite the lockdown imposed to control the spread of COVID-19, Union Healt...

Over 46,000 under surveillance in J-K, total COVID-19 cases reach 207

Over 46,000 people were under surveillance in Jammu and Kashmir, where the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases rose to 207 after 23 more people tested positive for coronavirus on Friday, officials said. Of the 23 new cases, 16 were reported ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020