Left Menu
Development News Edition

Irish PM says 'fervent hope' is to ease virus restrictions after May 5

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 10-04-2020 22:02 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 21:13 IST
Irish PM says 'fervent hope' is to ease virus restrictions after May 5

The Irish government's "fervent hope" is to gradually ease coronavirus restrictions on movement and economic activity after May 5, but that is not guaranteed and any easing would be gradual, Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Friday.

"It is, of course, our fervent hope that after (May 5) we will be able to begin to unwind restrictions but we cannot guarantee that that is going to happen," Varadkar told journalists after announcing a three-week extension to May 5.

"But they won't be eased in one go. They have to be done bit by bit and we will also have to see whether the virus starts to circulate and rise again," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Wearing face masks compulsory in Punjab now: CM Amarinder

DHFL employees donate one-day's salary towards PM-CARES Fund

The 100 Season 7 plot, release date, cast revealed, Alaina Huffman, Eliza Taylor to get back

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Six missing after India power plant dyke gives way

Six people are missing after an fly ash dyke gave way at a coal-fired power plant in the Singrauli district of Indias central state of Madhya Pradesh, a top local official told Reuters, in the third such incident there in a year.Five villag...

Former England great Norman Hunter in hospital after testing positive for COVID-19

Former England and Leeds United defender Norman Hunter is being treated in hospital after testing positive for the COVID-19, the Championship club have confirmed on Friday.We can confirm that Leeds United and England legend Norman Hunter is...

Ensure treatment of pregnant women, dialysis patients despite lockdown: Vardhan to states

States need to be mindful that treatment or medical needs of pregnant women, dialysis patients and those suffering from ailments such as thalassemia are attended to despite the lockdown imposed to control the spread of COVID-19, Union Healt...

Over 46,000 under surveillance in J-K, total COVID-19 cases reach 207

Over 46,000 people were under surveillance in Jammu and Kashmir, where the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases rose to 207 after 23 more people tested positive for coronavirus on Friday, officials said. Of the 23 new cases, 16 were reported ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020