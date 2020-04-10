Irish PM says 'fervent hope' is to ease virus restrictions after May 5

The Irish government's "fervent hope" is to gradually ease coronavirus restrictions on movement and economic activity after May 5, but that is not guaranteed and any easing would be gradual, Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Friday.

"It is, of course, our fervent hope that after (May 5) we will be able to begin to unwind restrictions but we cannot guarantee that that is going to happen," Varadkar told journalists after announcing a three-week extension to May 5.

"But they won't be eased in one go. They have to be done bit by bit and we will also have to see whether the virus starts to circulate and rise again," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.