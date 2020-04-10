Left Menu
Development News Edition

New York sees first slight drop in intensive care unit patients in a day -governor

Reuters | Updated: 10-04-2020 21:43 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 21:43 IST
New York sees first slight drop in intensive care unit patients in a day -governor

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Friday that the number of coronavirus patients in intensive care units across the state dropped in the last day, offering a glimmer of hope that the surge in critical care hospitalizations might be leveling off.

Cuomo said there were 17 fewer patients in the state's intensive care units on Thursday than a day prior, a decrease in that figure "for the first time since we started this...journey," Cuomo said at a news briefing. "That's the first time we've seen a negative number, so that's good," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Wearing face masks compulsory in Punjab now: CM Amarinder

DHFL employees donate one-day's salary towards PM-CARES Fund

The 100 Season 7 plot, release date, cast revealed, Alaina Huffman, Eliza Taylor to get back

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. No Masters, so Woods battling son Charlie for green jacketTiger Woods should have been trying to keep his Masters green jacket out of the clutches of the worlds top golfers over the next...

Netflix releases trailer of new dating series 'Too Hot to Handle' with a naughty twist

Netflix has released a trailer for its new dating series Too Hot to Handle. The show features ten single people who are now allowed to kiss or have any other sexual physical contact.The streaming service is already enjoying a huge year in t...

Six missing after India power plant dyke gives way

Six people are missing after an fly ash dyke gave way at a coal-fired power plant in the Singrauli district of Indias central state of Madhya Pradesh, a top local official told Reuters, in the third such incident there in a year.Five villag...

Former England great Norman Hunter in hospital after testing positive for COVID-19

Former England and Leeds United defender Norman Hunter is being treated in hospital after testing positive for the COVID-19, the Championship club have confirmed on Friday.We can confirm that Leeds United and England legend Norman Hunter is...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020