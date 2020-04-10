New York sees first slight drop in intensive care unit patients in a day -governor

New York sees first slight drop in intensive care unit patients in a day -governorReuters | Updated: 10-04-2020 21:43 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 21:43 IST
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Friday that the number of coronavirus patients in intensive care units across the state dropped in the last day, offering a glimmer of hope that the surge in critical care hospitalizations might be leveling off.
Cuomo said there were 17 fewer patients in the state's intensive care units on Thursday than a day prior, a decrease in that figure "for the first time since we started this...journey," Cuomo said at a news briefing. "That's the first time we've seen a negative number, so that's good," he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
