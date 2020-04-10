Left Menu
Trump says he thinks U.S. will lose fewer than 100,000 lives to coronavirus

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-04-2020 23:42 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 23:41 IST
Trump says he thinks U.S. will lose fewer than 100,000 lives to coronavirus
US President Donald Trump Image Credit: ANI

President Donald Trump said on Friday that he thinks the United States will lose fewer than the initially projected 100,000 lives to COVID-19.

Trump suggested that the United States is nearing its peak infection rate and said the nationwide number of new coronavirus cases is flattening, with the situations in New Orleans, Louisiana, and Detroit, Michigan, stabilizing.

U.S. deaths due to the virus topped 18,100 on Friday, according to a Reuters tally.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

