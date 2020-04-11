Left Menu
Development News Edition

Quarantines extended at Austrian ski resorts as coronavirus lingers

Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 11-04-2020 01:50 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 01:41 IST
Quarantines extended at Austrian ski resorts as coronavirus lingers

Lockdowns at two of Austria's top ski resorts in the province of Tyrol are being extended for two more weeks as tests have confirmed the coronavirus is still widespread there, the provincial government said on Friday. The resort town of St Anton am Arlberg and the valley that includes another resort, Ischgl, have been under quarantine since March 13 after it became clear that they were hotspots of infection. The virus thrived at several ski resorts, where crowded apres-ski bars gave it a breeding ground.

Ischgl and the surrounding valley are the sources of Austria's biggest cluster of infections, accounting for more than 600 cases in the country and hundreds more abroad. The local authorities have been accused of responding too slowly to that outbreak, having first closed a bar there on March 9. The province of Tyrol in which they lie, the first and hardest-hit province in Austria, recently carried out a testing offensive in the quarantined areas and at a third resort under lockdown, Soelden.

"Due to the continued existence of infection chains, on the advice of medical experts, we have no choice but to extend the quarantines for the Paznaun Valley and St Anton for a further two weeks until April 26," Tyrol's Governor Guenther Platter said in a statement issued by his provincial government. Apart from a small number of towns under quarantine, the rest of Austria plans to start reopening some shops next week as infections have eased.

Although the quarantines at St Anton and Ischgl were announced with immediate effect on March 13, foreign tourists were then allowed to leave the resorts, further spreading infections and fuelling accusations of mismanagement. Many foreign seasonal workers stayed to complete a two-week quarantine and have since been transported home in a more orderly manner.

In recent days close to 3,000 tests have been carried out at the three resorts and roughly two-thirds of those tests have been assessed so far, the statement said. That is a significant proportion of the towns' combined population of roughly 8,100. "The picture we have is quite clear: In roughly 19% (of those tests) in Ischgl and roughly 13% in St Anton the presence of elements of the coronavirus could be proved," the statement said. A study published earlier on Friday found that just 0.33% of Austria's population as a whole is infected.

"From a medical point of view it would, therefore, be irresponsible to open these areas from next week," it added, quoting Guenter Weiss, Innsbruck University Clinic's director of internal medicine. A decision on Soelden, the biggest of the three towns and where roughly 40% of the test results are not yet available, is due this weekend.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Maha: 15 COVID-19 hotspots identified in Thane

Mirzapur Season 2 plot: More actions, violence & avenge than Season 1

SCTIMST design Chitra disinfection gateway, facemask disposal bin to fight Covid

PGI Chandigarh experts project that COVID may peak by mid-Sept; can infect 58 pc of country's population: Amarinder Singh.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Trump agrees to help Mexico meet global oil cut target

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he would help Mexico contribute to global oil output reductions, in a surprise move that could break an impasse among the worlds major oil producers over cutbacks aimed at stabilizing crude prices....

Two-day lockdown imposed in much of Turkey, coronavirus death toll tops 1,000

Istanbul, Ankara and other major Turkish cities locked down for two days from midnight on Friday to combat the spread of the coronavirus under an Interior Ministry order, as the countrys death toll from the pandemic rose above 1,000. The re...

BRIEF-Canada has not agreed to specific oil curtailment goals

Canadian Natural Resources Minister Seamus ORegan in a phone interview says CANADA HAS NOT AGREED TO SPECIFIC OIL CURTAILMENT GOALS G20 ENERGY MEETING DID NOT DISCUSS CANADA CURTAILMENT FIGURES CANADA TO PRESENT FEDERAL AID PACKAGE FOR OI...

U.S. offers $10 million for information on Hezbollah commander in Iraq

The United States on Friday offered up to 10 million for information on Sheikh Mohammad al-Kawtharani, a senior military commander of the Islamist group Hezbollah in Iraq who was an associate of the late Iranian General Qassem Soleimani. An...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020