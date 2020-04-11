Mainland China reports 46 new coronavirus cases, up from 42 a day earlier

Mainland China reported on Saturday 46 new coronavirus cases, including 42 involving travellers from overseas, up from 42 cases a day earlier.

China's National Health Commission said in a statement that 34 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases were also reported, down from 47 the previous day.

Mainland China's tally of infections now stands at 81,953, while the death toll rose by one, to 3,339.

